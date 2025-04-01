5 awesome fennel recipes to try
What's the story
With its distinct anise-like flavor, fennel is a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish.
From its bulb to seeds and fronds, everything is edible and presents unique culinary opportunities.
Whether you want a refreshing crunch in your salad or a soup with aromatic depth, fennel can be the star of your kitchen experiments.
Here are five interesting recipes to use fennel in cooking.
Fresh mix
Fennel and citrus salad
This colorful salad marries thinly sliced fennel bulbs with juicy citrus segments for a refreshing dish.
The crisp texture of fennel complements the sweet and tangy notes of oranges or grapefruits perfectly.
A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper ties everything together.
This salad makes for a perfect light appetizer or side dish.
Savory delight
Roasted fennel with Parmesan
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel while softening its texture.
Simply slice the bulbs into wedges, drizzle them with olive oil, sprinkle some salt and pepper, and roast till tender.
Just before serving, top them with grated Parmesan cheese for an added layer of flavor.
This dish makes for a delicious accompaniment to any main course.
Comfort bowl
Fennel soup with potatoes
A warm bowl of fennel soup can be the most comforting on chilly days.
Start by sauteing chopped onions and garlic in olive oil, adding diced potatoes and sliced fennel bulbs.
Pour in vegetable broth and let it simmer till everything is tender.
Blend till smooth for a creamy consistency without any cream needed.
Crunchy snack
Fennel seed breadsticks
For an aromatic twist on a classic snack, add crushed fennel seeds to your breadstick dough.
The subtle licorice flavor of the fennel seeds complements the crunchy exterior of well-baked breadsticks perfectly.
These breadsticks make for ideal appetizers at gatherings or a delightful snack during tea time breaks. Their unique flavor profile makes them a memorable addition to any culinary occasion.
Herbaceous twist
Grilled fennel fronds pesto pasta
Transform those often-overlooked fronds into pesto sauce by blending them along with basil leaves (optional), garlic cloves (optional), pine nuts (optional), parmesan cheese (optional), and extra virgin olive oil (optional).
Toss cooked pasta through this herbaceous mixture after grilling some additional slices from leftover bulb parts if desired!