What's the story

Rice cakes are usually considered a boring snack, but you can make delicious goodies out of 'em with some creative twists.

These versatile snacks can be dressed up with a variety of toppings and flavors, making them a thrilling addition to your kitchen arsenal.

Be it sweet or savory, there are plenty of ways to take plain rice cakes up a notch.

Here are some surprising ideas that'll inspire your next rice cake creation.