From soups to snacks: 5 ways to cook with cornflour
Cornflour, a versatile ingredient that most of you will find in your kitchens, can be used creatively to amp up a variety of dishes.
From thickening a sauce to adding texture, cornflour is a favorite of home cooks.
Here are five delightful recipes that use cornflour in innovative ways, giving you something new to try.
Savory snack
Crispy cornflour pancakes
If you are looking for a light and delicious snack, crispy cornflour pancakes are the best option.
Just mix cornflour with water and spices like cumin and coriander to make a batter that'll fry into golden pancakes.
Perfect for dipping in chutneys and serving with salads, these pancakes are light and crispy, making them the best option for an afternoon snack or appetizer.
Comfort food
Velvety corn soup
Velvety corn soup is a comforting dish that really showcases the thickening power of cornflour.
Blend fresh/canned corn with vegetable broth and add a slurry of cornflour mixed with water, and you have a cream-like consistency without having to use cream.
Season the soup with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or parsley, and this soup gives you warmth on chilly days but is light on calories.
Dessert delight
Sweet corn pudding
Sweet corn pudding is an indulgent dessert prepared by mixing milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and corn kernels with dissolved cornflour to thicken.
Cooked on low flame until the right consistency, this pudding can be served warm or chilled as you like.
The natural sweetness from the corn complements vanilla's aroma to make for an enjoyable treat after meals.
Baking alternative
Gluten-free breadsticks
Gluten-free breadsticks made using rice flour mixed with cornstarch provide those avoiding gluten an alternative option when craving baked goods like breadsticks usually made with wheat flour products like baguettes, etcetera.
These crunchy delights pair well alongside soups, salads, dips, and spreads alike, providing satisfying crunchiness with every bite taken.
Fried treats
Light tempura vegetables
Light tempura vegetables include coating assorted veggies like bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, broccoli florets, etc., within batter primarily made of cornstarch.
This makes for an airy, crisp exterior when fried in oil heated to a high enough temperature for the desired effect.
Serve immediately, with soy sauce for dipping, to enjoy a unique twist on traditional Japanese cuisine right in your home kitchen setting!