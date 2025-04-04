What's the story

Potatoes can revolutionize any dish, particularly soups.

The way potatoes absorb flavors and lend a creamy texture to anything makes them a perfect base for out-of-the-box soup recipes.

Here, we've discovered five unique ways to use potatoes in soups, adding a twist to your classic favorites.

Be it hearty or light, these potato-based soups will unleash the chef in you.