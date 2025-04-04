Soup lovers: Try these potato-based recipes
What's the story
Potatoes can revolutionize any dish, particularly soups.
The way potatoes absorb flavors and lend a creamy texture to anything makes them a perfect base for out-of-the-box soup recipes.
Here, we've discovered five unique ways to use potatoes in soups, adding a twist to your classic favorites.
Be it hearty or light, these potato-based soups will unleash the chef in you.
Leek fusion
Potato and leek soup with a twist
Potato and leek soup has been a classic combination, but adding some unexpected elements can take it up a notch.
For example, try adding some roasted garlic for depth or fresh herbs such as thyme and parsley for brightness.
A dash of lemon juice can add a refreshing tang, while using vegetable broth instead of water enhances the flavor profile.
These small tweaks add a new dimension to this beloved soup.
Corn spice
Spicy potato and corn chowder
For those who like a bit of heat, spicy potato and corn chowder is an exciting option. Add jalapenos or red pepper flakes and you get warmth that goes with the sweetness of corn.
Coconut milk can be used instead of cream for those looking for dairy-free options without compromising on richness.
This chowder gives both comfort and excitement in every spoonful.
Broccoli blend
Creamy potato and broccoli soup
Combining potatoes and broccoli makes for a nutritious yet filling soup.
The creaminess of blended potatoes complements the earthy flavor of broccoli florets beautifully.
Adding nutritional yeast lends a cheesy flavor without any dairy products, thus making it vegan-friendly too.
Garnishing the soup with toasted seeds or nuts adds texture contrast while enhancing its nutritional value.
Ginger zest
Sweet potato ginger soup
Sweet potatoes lend their natural sweetness along with ginger's zingy notes, making this vibrant-colored soup a harmonious affair.
Using coconut oil while sauteing adds to its tropical essence, which is further enhanced by lime zest sprinkled before serving, brightening up every bite beautifully.
It's just what you need if you want something different and delightful at the same time.