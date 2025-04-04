Cooking with summer squash: 5 delicious ideas
What's the story
Summer squash is one of those versatile vegetables that can be used in several dishes.
Its mild flavor and tender texture make it a great ingredient for creative culinary experiments.
From savory to sweet, summer squash can be transformed into delightful dishes that are both nutritious and satisfying.
Here are five innovative ways to incorporate summer squash into your meals, showcasing its adaptability and enhancing your cooking repertoire.
Spiral delight
Zucchini noodles with pesto
Zucchini noodles, aka zoodles, are a healthy replacement for pasta.
With a spiralizer or vegetable peeler, you can easily form long strands of zucchini resembling spaghetti.
Toss these noodles with fresh pesto of basil, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil for a refreshing dish.
Apart from being low on carbs, this meal is also packed with vitamins and minerals.
Flavorful vessels
Stuffed summer squash boats
Transform summer squash into edible boats by hollowing them out and filling them with a mixture of grains, vegetables, and cheese.
Quinoa or rice combined with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and herbs make a hearty filling.
Bake the stuffed squash until tender for an appealing presentation that's both nutritious and delicious.
Smoky treats
Grilled squash skewers
Grilling enhances the natural sweetness of summer squash with a smoky flavor.
Chop the squash into chunks and stick it onto skewers with cherry tomatoes and bell peppers.
Brush with olive oil and season with salt before grilling till charred marks appear.
These skewers make a great side dish or appetizer at barbecues.
Crispy bites
Summer squash fritters
Fritters made from grated summer squash are crispy on the outside yet soft inside.
Mix grated squash with flour or breadcrumbs along with spices like cumin or paprika for added flavor before frying until golden brown on each side in hot oil over medium heat; serve warm as snacks during gatherings.
Sweet twist
Lemon-squash muffins
Incorporate shredded summer squashes into muffin batter along with lemon zest for moist baked goods bursting with a citrusy aroma, perfect for a breakfast option paired with coffee or tea alike.
Adjust sugar levels according to preference, ensuring a balance between tartness and sweetness is achieved with every bite enjoyed thoroughly without overpowering the taste buds unnecessarily.