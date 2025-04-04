Pea coats 101: Evolution of this fashion favorite
What's the story
Classic pea coats have been a staple in winter wardrobes for decades. Durable and stylish, these coats not only offer warmth but also versatility.
Originally designed for sailors, pea coats transcended their nautical roots to become a fashion icon.
Their double-breasted design and thick wool material make them the ideal choice for cold weather, while their timeless look ensures they never go out of style.
Historical roots
The origin of pea coats
Pea coats date back to the early 18th century when they were included in naval uniforms.
Constructed from heavy wool, they were supposed to keep sailors warm out at sea.
The term "pea coat" is thought to be derived from the Dutch word pijjekker, the coarse twilled cloth used to make it.
Unique elements
Design features that stand out
The classic pea coat has a double-breasted front, large functional buttons, and wide lapels for added warmth and protection from wind.
It has vertical or slash pockets, which add to the aesthetics with practicality.
These features make the pea coat a stylish yet versatile and durable winter wear, combining fashion and functionality in its timeless design.
Style adaptability
Versatility in fashion
Pea coats are versatile enough to be worn with casual as well as formal attire.
They look great paired with jeans for a casual feel or can be worn over business wear for a more polished look.
This versatility makes them a must-have in every wardrobe.
Lasting quality
Durability and longevity
Constructed from premium wool, pea coats are celebrated for their exceptional durability.
They effortlessly endure severe weather conditions, preserving their form and aesthetic appeal over extensive periods.
Opting for a high-quality pea coat guarantees numerous years of dependable wear, ensuring that style and comfort are never compromised.
This investment piece is a testament to the blend of fashion and functionality, embodying timeless elegance in winter apparel.