What's the story

Pickling citrus peels is an innovative way to eliminate waste and add a burst of flavor to your meals.

The practice not only uses the often-discarded parts of fruits but also provides a unique taste experience.

By pickling, you can preserve the peels for months, making them a versatile ingredient in different dishes.

The process is simple and requires minimal ingredients, making it accessible for anyone interested in experimenting with new culinary techniques.