5 surprising ways to cook with cumin
What's the story
Cumin is such a versatile spice that it can transform your everyday dishes with its warm, earthy flavor.
Frequently used in some form or the other in cuisines across the world, cumin can bring out the depth and complexity of a meal without overpowering the other ingredients.
Here are five surprising ways you could use cumin in your kitchen, every day!
Breakfast boost
Spice up your morning oatmeal
Adding a pinch of cumin to your morning oatmeal may sound odd, but it can give a savory twist to this breakfast staple.
Mix it with cinnamon and nutmeg for an unusual flavor profile that pairs well with the natural sweetness of oats.
Not only does this combination amps the taste but also gives an aromatic start to your day.
Dressing delight
Elevate your salad dressings
Cumin can be an unexpected yet delightful addition to homemade salad dressings.
Mix ground cumin with olive oil, lemon juice, and honey for a tangy dressing that pairs well with leafy greens or roasted vegetables.
The spice adds warmth and depth, making salads more flavorful without overpowering them.
Veggie upgrade
Enhance roasted vegetables
Adding cumin, along with salt and pepper, to vegetables before roasting can take their flavor a notch higher.
The trick works exceptionally well with a range of vegetables, including carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower.
Cumin adds a rich aroma and taste profile, making these ordinary roasted veggies taste far from blah.
This simple tweak elevates the natural flavors of the veggies, making them a knockout.
Rice revamp
Infuse flavor into rice dishes
Incorporating cumin into rice dishes is an easy way to infuse them with extra flavor.
Add whole or ground cumin seeds while cooking rice for an aromatic boost that complements curries or stews perfectly.
The subtle earthiness of cumin enhances the overall dish without being too dominant.
Sweet surprise
Create unique desserts
Cumin isn't just for savory dishes, it can also add intrigue to desserts like cookies or cakes when used sparingly alongside spices like cinnamon or cardamom.
A little goes a long way in creating complex flavors that surprise the palate while maintaining balance within sweet treats.