Easy breakfasts with yogurt you'll love
What's the story
Greek yogurt is a magical ingredient that can make your breakfast healthy and filling.
Rich in protein and probiotics, it aids digestion and makes you feel fuller for longer.
Be it sweet or savory, there are plenty of ways to add Greek yogurt to your breakfast.
Here are some super easy recipes that'll make you wake up for the creamy, tangy goodness of Greek yogurt.
Parfait
Berry parfait delight
Layering Greek yogurt with fresh berries and granola makes for a delightful parfait- both visually appealing and delicious!
Start with a layer of Greek yogurt in a glass or bowl. Add a handful of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.).
Then sprinkle some granola on top. Repeat the layers until the glass is full.
This recipe gives you antioxidants from the berries, fiber from the granola.
Smoothie bowl
Smoothie bowl bliss
A smoothie bowl made with Greek yogurt is a refreshing way to start your day.
Blend one cup Greek yogurt with half a banana, half an avocado, and a handful of spinach until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits like kiwi or mango, chia seeds, and nuts for the added crunch.
This combination gives healthy fats from avocado and essential nutrients from spinach.
Savory toast
Savory yogurt toast
For those who enjoy savory breakfasts, Greek yogurt on whole-grain toast can be a great substitute for butter or cream cheese.
Top it with sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and fresh herbs (like dill or basil) for extra flavor.
A sprinkle of salt and pepper enhances the taste further while providing vitamins from vegetables.
Overnight oats
Overnight oats fusion
Combine equal parts rolled oats and milk in a jar along with two tablespoons of Greek yogurt, before refrigerating overnight, for easy prep ahead of time.
In the morning, stir well, then add toppings like sliced almonds, dried fruits, honey, cinnamon, etc., according to preference.
This dish offers convenience plus energy-boosting carbohydrates, proteins, fibers all in one meal.