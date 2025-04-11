What's the story

Avocados have become an absolute staple in plant-based diets, thanks to their versatility and rich flavors.

Not only are these green beauties nutritious, but they're also highly adaptable to any culinary creation.

From creamy spreads to hearty salads, avocados can elevate any simple dish to a gourmet experience.

Here are five innovative avocado recipes that can redefine plant-based cuisine.