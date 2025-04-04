What's the story

If there's one ingredient that elevates the taste and texture of a majority of vegetarian dishes, it is coconut.

Rich, creamy coconut is a perfect addition to various cuisines across the globe.

Be it savory curries or sweet desserts, coconut can turn bland ingredients into mouth-watering gourmet treats.

Let's check out five coconut-based vegetarian dishes that highlight the ingredient's uniqueness and give a taste of different cuisines.