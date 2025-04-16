What's the story

Sikkim, nestled in the northeastern part of India, offers a unique culinary experience that goes beyond expectations.

Known for its rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, Sikkim also surprises with its vegetarian breakfast options.

These dishes reflect the region's diverse influences and local ingredients, providing a delightful start to the day.

From traditional recipes to innovative twists, Sikkim's breakfast offerings are both nutritious and flavorful.