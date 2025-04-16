What's the story

Cardamom, a spice with a rich and aromatic flavor, is celebrated for its versatility in various cuisines.

Known for its unique taste, cardamom can enhance both sweet and savory dishes.

This article explores five delightful recipes that showcase the diverse uses of cardamom in cooking.

From traditional desserts to innovative beverages, these recipes highlight the spice's ability to transform ordinary ingredients into extraordinary culinary experiences.