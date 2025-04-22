Potato lovers, you need to try these recipes
What's the story
Potato is that one ingredient that occupies a place in kitchens across the world.
It can be made into a number of dishes, other than the regular fries and mashed potatoes.
Here are five surprising potato-based recipes you may have never tried before.
These recipes highlight the versatility of potatoes, and you can enjoy new flavors and textures.
Drive 1
Potato pancakes with herbs
Potato pancakes, popularly known as latkes, are a delicious way to enjoy potatoes in a crispy avatar.
Grate potatoes and mix them with fresh herbs such as parsley and chives, to make savory pancakes ideal for breakfast/brunch.
Fry them until golden brown for an irresistible crunch. Serve with sour cream or applesauce for added flavor.
Drive 2
Cheesy potato casserole
A cheesy potato casserole is comfort food at its best.
Thinly sliced potatoes layered with cheese and cream make for a rich dish that is perfect for family gatherings or potlucks.
Bake until the top is bubbly and golden brown for maximum enjoyment.
This recipe leaves room for creativity by adding vegetables like broccoli or spinach.
Drive 3
Spicy potato wedges
Spicy potato wedges are a thrilling take on classic fries.
Simply cut potatoes into wedges, season them with paprika, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder, and bake till they're crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
These wedges are a great side dish or snack when paired with your favorite dipping sauce.
Drive 4
Potato stuffed peppers
Stuffed peppers stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes is a unique take on stuffed vegetables.
Simply mix mashed potatoes with cheese, onions, and spices and stuff bell peppers to bake it till tender.
This dish combines the sweetness of peppers with creamy potato filling for an unexpected yet delicious meal option.
Drive 5
Sweet potato dessert bars
Sweet potato dessert bars give a sweet ending using this versatile tuber in dessert form.
Mix cooked sweet potatoes with sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla extract before baking into bars topped off by pecans if you want.
These bars give natural sweetness from sweet potatoes while being easy enough even novice bakers can try their hand at making them.