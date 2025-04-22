What's the story

Kintsugi, the traditional Japanese art of repairing broken pottery, involves mending it with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, silver, or platinum.

This way not only is the item restored but its fractures are also highlighted, embracing imperfections as the item's own history.

Dating back to the 15th century, Kintsugi embodies a philosophy that appreciates resilience and beauty in imperfection.

It teaches us to accept flaws and celebrates the unique journey of each object.