What's the story

Mumbai, with its colorful culture and crowded roads, is a paradise for those looking for vegan breakfast delights.

The street food scene of the city is packed with options that suit one's plant-based diets and give an authentic taste of the local flavor.

From savory snacks to sweet treats, Mumbai's vegan breakfast offerings are delicious and diverse.

Exploring them is a great way to start your day while getting lost in the city's liveliness.