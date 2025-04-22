Mumbai's best street foods you can't miss
What's the story
Mumbai, with its colorful culture and crowded roads, is a paradise for those looking for vegan breakfast delights.
The street food scene of the city is packed with options that suit one's plant-based diets and give an authentic taste of the local flavor.
From savory snacks to sweet treats, Mumbai's vegan breakfast offerings are delicious and diverse.
Exploring them is a great way to start your day while getting lost in the city's liveliness.
Iconic snack
Savor the classic vada pav
Vada pav is what you would call Mumbai's burger.
The much-loved street food has a spicy potato filling sandwiched between soft buns.
For vegans, make sure that the vendor uses plant-based ingredients in their preparation.
Usually priced at ₹20 per piece, this snack is not just light on the pocket but also heavy on taste and spice.
Light meal
Indulge in poha variations
Another light, nutritious breakfast option is poha, which is made from flattened rice.
It is usually garnished with mustard seeds, turmeric, peanuts, and fresh coriander leaves.
Some vendors offer kanda poha or batata poha by adding onions or potatoes, respectively.
A plate of poha usually costs around ₹30 and gives you a satisfying start to your morning.
South Indian delight
Discover Idli Sambhar stalls
Idli sambhar is another popular choice among vegans in Mumbai.
These steamed rice cakes served with lentil soup (sambhar) is healthy and filling at the same time.
Most stalls offer coconut chutney as an accompaniment, which elevates the whole taste experience without compromising on dietary preferences.
Street favorite
Relish pani puri with vegan fillings
Pani puri is another one of Mumbai's favorite street foods. The tangy water-filled puris burst with flavors on every bite.
Vegans can dig into this by choosing fillings of boiled potatoes or chickpeas instead of the usual dairy product-filled ones.
These have yogurt-based sauces or curd toppings, making sure you stay true towards your diet while relishing every mouthful.