What's the story

Over 250 passengers of a Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai have been stuck at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport for over 39 hours.

An airline spokeswoman stated that the VS358 flight from London to Mumbai on April 2 was cancelled owing to an "urgent medical diversion."

After it landed, the plane developed a technical issue and is being inspected.

"Our engineers are continuing their thorough assessments of the aircraft, and we are actively exploring all options," it said.