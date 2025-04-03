"Dangerous situations can escalate to life-threatening emergencies in a matter of seconds with a flash flooding threat as serious as this," he said.

The National Weather Service has forecast heavy rains from Wednesday night (April 2) till Sunday. This might cause widespread flash floods, especially in the Lower Ohio Valley, Mid-South, and Arkansas.

The rains will be flowing into the central US from tropical areas through an atmospheric river—a narrow region in the atmosphere that transports heat and water vapor.