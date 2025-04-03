US forecaster warns of '1-in-1,000-year' flood this week
What's the story
The central United States could experience historic flash floods this week caused by heavy rains and thunderstorms.
AccuWeather has warned of a possible "1-in-1,000-year flood" extending from northeastern Arkansas to western Kentucky. The worst-hit areas could see four months' rain in five days.
Jonathan Porter, Chief Meteorologist at AccuWeather, said he was concerned about life-threatening flash floods that could lead to major river flooding.
Weather forecast
Heavy rainfall forecasted to trigger widespread flash floods
"Dangerous situations can escalate to life-threatening emergencies in a matter of seconds with a flash flooding threat as serious as this," he said.
The National Weather Service has forecast heavy rains from Wednesday night (April 2) till Sunday. This might cause widespread flash floods, especially in the Lower Ohio Valley, Mid-South, and Arkansas.
The rains will be flowing into the central US from tropical areas through an atmospheric river—a narrow region in the atmosphere that transports heat and water vapor.
Movement
Recipe for big flooding problems
The water movement is likely to decrease and halt between now and the weekend, resulting in a large deluge of rain in the same few locations.
"A big area of high pressure off the coast of the Southeast US will funnel moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf into parts of the central US," Porter said.
"The weather pattern will look like a traffic jam in the atmosphere, with repeating thunderstorms and downpours over the same areas."
Rainfall prediction
Regions to receive up to 1.5 feet of rain
AccuWeather predicted parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky could see as much as 1.5 feet (0.5 meter) of rain during Wednesday-Saturday.
Some areas have already witnessed deadly flooding this year, especially Kentucky, where flooding claimed at least 24 lives in February.
Porter urged residents in these areas to be ready for possible evacuations as rivers rise next week.