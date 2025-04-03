US officials in China banned from dating locals
What's the story
The US has banned romantic relationships for its staff, relatives, and contractors in China. This also includes those with security clearances, AP reported.
The policy was enforced by outgoing US Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January, just before President Donald Trump took office.
The information was revealed through anonymous sources familiar with the confidential directive.
AP, however, said it was unable to determine exactly how the policy defined "romantic or sexual relationship."
Restrictions
Policy prohibits romantic relations with Chinese citizens
The new "non-fraternization" policy, a term that hasn't been publicly used since the Cold War, forbids US government personnel from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese nationals.
Though some US agencies already had strict rules regarding such relationships, this blanket ban is a first.
It covers all Chinese citizens in China and all US missions on the mainland, including Beijing's embassy and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenyang, as well as Wuhan.
Policy details
Exceptions and enforcement of the new policy
The policy doesn't affect US personnel stationed outside China.
Further, those with existing relationships with Chinese citizens can request exemptions.
If refused, they have to terminate their relationship or leave their position.
Those who violate this directive will be expelled from China immediately.
The ban was conveyed to American personnel in China verbally and electronically in January but hasn't been publicly announced yet.
CIA
What former CIA analyst said on matter
Peter Mattis, a former CIA analyst, said there have been cases of Chinese agents seducing American diplomats in China in the past.
He also stated that Chinese state security collects intelligence via regular citizens quite often through threats or intimidation.
Thus, any Chinese citizen dating an American diplomat could be coerced.