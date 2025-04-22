Taste of Kerala: Traditional breakfasts you need to try
What's the story
Kerala, with its rich culinary heritage, serves a plethora of breakfast options beyond the famous appam.
These dishes are not just delicious but are also a reflection of the region's diverse culture.
From steamed delicacies to spicy curries, Kerala's breakfast menu is a joyous ride of flavors and textures.
Here, we explore some of the traditional breakfast items that locals and visitors love.
Steamed delight
Puttu and kadala curry
Puttu is a cylindrical steamed rice cake layered with grated coconut.
It is usually accompanied with kadala curry, which is prepared from black chickpeas cooked in a spicy coconut gravy.
This combination makes for a hearty start to the day, serving the best of both worlds- carbs and protein.
The dish is usually served with ripe bananas or papadums for extra flavor.
String hoppers
Idiyappam with vegetable stew
Idiyappam, or string hoppers, is made of rice flour pressed into noodle form and steamed.
It is usually paired with vegetable stew made from potatoes, carrots, peas simmered in coconut milk laced with spices like cinnamon and cardamom.
This mildly-flavored yet tasty dish goes perfectly with the soft texture of idiyappam.
Crispy crepes
Dosa varieties
Dosa is a staple thin crepe prepared with fermented rice batter and lentils.
Although plain dosa continues to rule the heart, there are many variants like masala dosa stuffed with spiced potatoes or rava dosa (semolina) for additional crispiness.
These dosas are generally served with chutneys or sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew.
Rice pancakes
Pathiri paired with coconut chutney
Pathiri, thin rice pancakes, dominate Kerala's breakfast menu.
Prepared with finely ground rice flour, the pancakes are cooked on a griddle until soft, but slightly crispy around the edges.
They are often accompanied by freshly grated coconut chutney, seasoned with salt, pepper, and green chilies.
Together, they make for a harmonious combination of flavors and textures, loved across southern India for its simplicity and timelessness.