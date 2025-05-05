Met Gala 2025: Theme, Indian stars, streaming details—all to know
What's the story
The Met Gala 2025, the ultimate fashion event, is set to take place on May 5 (May 6, 3:30am IST).
The annual fundraising gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is renowned for its star-studded red carpet appearances.
Every year, the event attracts celebrities from across the world, and the upcoming edition will be no different.
Here's everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2025.
Indian representation
Indian celebrities to grace the Met Gala 2025
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will represent India on the Met Gala red carpet. He is likely to wear a custom-designed outfit by leading designer Sabyasachi.
Actor Kiara Advani and singer-actor and international sensation Diljit Dosanjh will also walk the red carpet.
In addition to these celebrities, Met Gala regular Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to attend the event for the fifth time!
Theme details
'Tailored for You' theme to highlight Black dandyism
The theme for this year is "Tailored for You," a tribute to the art of personalized tailoring and the celebration of Black Dandyism.
The theme aligns with the Costume Institute's upcoming exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which opens on May 10.
The event will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour.
Exhibition
Know more about 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'
Per Met's website, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style explores the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe."
"The exhibition interprets the concept of dandyism as both an aesthetic and a strategy that allowed for new social and political possibilities."
"Superfine is organized into 12 sections, each representing a characteristic that defines the style, such as Champion, Respectability, Heritage, Beauty, and Cosmopolitanism."
Honorary chair
LeBron James to serve as honorary chair
Basketball legend LeBron James will debut as an Honorary Chair at the 2025 Met Gala.
The special host committee for the event also includes Simone Biles, Regina King, Usher, Spike Lee, and Doechii.
Fans in India can catch all the fashion action live on Vogue's YouTube channel and other digital platforms, as Vogue serves as the official broadcaster for this prestigious event.