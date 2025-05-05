What's the story

The Met Gala 2025, the ultimate fashion event, is set to take place on May 5 (May 6, 3:30am IST).

The annual fundraising gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is renowned for its star-studded red carpet appearances.

Every year, the event attracts celebrities from across the world, and the upcoming edition will be no different.

Here's everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2025.