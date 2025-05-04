What's the story

Radhika Apte will headline Vikramaditya Motwane's segment in the forthcoming Netflix anthology Lust Stories 3, PeepingMoon reported.

The short film's shoot has already commenced.

This project marks Apte's return to the Lust Stories franchise after her critically acclaimed performance in Anurag Kashyap's segment in the first installment.

The anthology is expected to premiere later this year.