Radhika Apte, Vikramaditya Motwane reunite for 'Lust Stories 3': Report
What's the story
Radhika Apte will headline Vikramaditya Motwane's segment in the forthcoming Netflix anthology Lust Stories 3, PeepingMoon reported.
The short film's shoot has already commenced.
This project marks Apte's return to the Lust Stories franchise after her critically acclaimed performance in Anurag Kashyap's segment in the first installment.
The anthology is expected to premiere later this year.
Collaborations
Apte's continued collaboration with Netflix
Apte's association with Lust Stories 3 further cements her successful relationship with Netflix India.
She has two more projects in the pipeline with the streaming giant: Yash Raj Films's crime drama series Akka alongside Keerthy Suresh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai 2.
Apart from these, Apte will also be seen in Tisca Chopra's directorial debut, Saali Mohabbat.
Directors
Other directors for 'Lust Stories 3' revealed
Apart from Motwane, the other segments of Lust Stories 3 are helmed by Shakun Batra and Kiran Rao.
The first part of the anthology premiered in 2018, while the second one was released in 2023.
Neena Gupta, Kajol, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, have previously been a part of the franchise.