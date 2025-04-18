Join virtual watch party before 'You' Season 5 premieres
What's the story
The much-anticipated fifth season of Netflix's hit series, You, will premiere on April 24, 2025.
This season will be the final chapter in the saga of Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley. Fans are eagerly speculating about the fate of Goldberg's character.
To heighten the excitement, Netflix is hosting a global virtual watch party for the premiere episode on April 23, 2025.
Participation steps
How to join the virtual screening?
To join the virtual watch party, fans will have to follow a few simple steps.
First, they must click on the link provided by Netflix Tudum to RSVP for the event.
Next, personal details and a question for the cast should be filled out in the registration form.
Finally, by hitting the "Submit" button, fans can secure their spot at the digital screening and live Q&A session with Badgley and other cast members.
Screening timeline
Event schedule and details
The virtual watch party will start on April 23 at 3:30pm PDT or 4:00am IST. After the first episode airs, Badgley and other special guests will host a live Q&A session.
Netflix called this an "online community experience for YOU fans," providing a one-of-a-kind opportunity to watch an episode before its official release and interact with fellow fans.
A day before this, New York fans will get to experience Mooney's Bookstore from Season 1 in an interactive fan event.