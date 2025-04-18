What's the story

The much-anticipated fifth season of Netflix's hit series, You, will premiere on April 24, 2025.

This season will be the final chapter in the saga of Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley. Fans are eagerly speculating about the fate of Goldberg's character.

To heighten the excitement, Netflix is hosting a global virtual watch party for the premiere episode on April 23, 2025.