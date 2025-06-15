How IIIT-Delhi's tech is easing daily bus commute in city
What's the story
Chartr, a start-up incubated at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), is revolutionizing public transport in the national capital.
The company has successfully commercialized a technology developed at IIIT-Delhi for digital ticketing and live tracking of DTC and cluster buses.
This development is a major step toward making daily commutes more efficient and commuter-friendly.
Tech innovation
'Transport stack' can be deployed in multiple Indian cities
Chartr's tech, dubbed the "transport stack," can be deployed in multiple Indian cities. It includes features like tracking, journey planning, and multimodal ticketing for public transit.
Dr. Pravesh Biyani from IIIT-Delhi explained that this stack has already been deployed in Delhi's cluster and DTC buses to provide better services for citizens.
Startup evolution
Start-up founded after years of research
Chartr was founded by Dr. Biyani after over seven years of extensive research and development in urban mobility and public systems optimization.
The start-up has successfully translated academic research into working products while navigating deployment challenges and adhering to licensing norms.
This is a rare achievement in the Indian higher education ecosystem, an official statement from IIIT-Delhi said.
Market presence
Systems are operational in several Indian cities
Chartr has become a pioneer in public mobility solutions, providing real-time transit tracking, data-driven decision support tools, and citizen engagement platforms.
Its systems are already operational in several Indian cities. They help municipal bodies streamline bus operations, reduce commuter wait times, and improve service reliability.
This is a major leap forward in enhancing the overall commuter experience across India.