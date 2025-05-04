'Widely misinterpreted': Babil's team issues statement over viral video
What's the story
The late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, recently stirred controversy with a video where he heavily slammed the Bollywood industry.
The clip featured him tearfully criticizing the industry, saying, "Bollywood is so f***ed. Bollywood is so, so rude."
Khan soon deleted the clip and subsequently deactivated his Instagram account.
Now, his family and team have issued a statement clarifying that the video was "misinterpreted and taken out of context."
Statement
Statement released on Sutapa Sikdar's Instagram
The statement was posted on the official Instagram handle of Khan's mother, Sutapa Sikdar.
It said, "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey."
"Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon."
Clarification
Khan's comments were taken out of context: Team
The statement also clarified the intention behind Khan's comments.
"A video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema."
"His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration."
Twitter Post
Here's the statement
#BabilKhan team has clarified the recent video that criticized Bollywood and actors, and was deleted.— Let's Talk TV|Latest Updates (@letstalktv___) May 4, 2025
His team said the video was fragmented and taken out of context. Instead, the whole video had him acknowledging and admiring their passion. pic.twitter.com/cpSVPdZJoS
Video content
Khan's emotional video was deleted shortly after posting
In the emotional video, Khan is heard saying, "I just want you all to know there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav... and so many more. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed."
In another segment, he adds, "Bollywood is the fakest, fakest, fakest industry I've ever been a part of. But there are still a few people who genuinely want to make it better."