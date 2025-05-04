What's the story

The late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, recently stirred controversy with a video where he heavily slammed the Bollywood industry.

The clip featured him tearfully criticizing the industry, saying, "Bollywood is so f***ed. Bollywood is so, so rude."

Khan soon deleted the clip and subsequently deactivated his Instagram account.

Now, his family and team have issued a statement clarifying that the video was "misinterpreted and taken out of context."