'Bollywood is fakest': Babil cries, slams industry in now-deleted video
What's the story
Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has caused a stir with his recent Instagram video where he took a dig at Bollywood.
The now-deleted clips showed him ranting about the industry, calling it "f'd" and "rude."
He specifically called out actors Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Adarsh Gourav in his rant.
The videos have since gone viral on Reddit.
Critique
'Bollywood is the most fakest industry...'
In one of the videos, a troubled, distressed Khan was seen saying, "Bollywood is the most fakest industry that I have ever been a part of. But there are a few people that wants Bollywood to be better, shit."
He was seen crying in the video, frustrated and disappointed with the industry.
The video has concerned fans, with many sympathizing with Khan.
Twitter Post
Here's a part of the video
A deleted Insta story by Babil Khan.— Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) May 4, 2025
It looks like promotion for his movie #LogoutOnZEE5 #BabilKhan pic.twitter.com/ymc5eV6ymr
Support
Fans empathized with Khan's struggles since father's death
Netizens have rallied behind Khan, with one user writing, "This is so sad. Even as a nepo kid, he's feeling this way, so imagine the others. I hope his mom is close to him."
Another fan said, "Poor guy, he has been struggling since his father's death. Hope he finds purpose and peace."
Another fan wrote on X, "Can someone please check on him as soon as possible?"
Career