May 04, 202509:49 am

What's the story

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has caused a stir with his recent Instagram video where he took a dig at Bollywood.

The now-deleted clips showed him ranting about the industry, calling it "f'd" and "rude."

He specifically called out actors Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, and Adarsh Gourav in his rant.

The videos have since gone viral on Reddit.