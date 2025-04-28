Salman Khan's UK tour postponed following Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced that he is postponing his much-anticipated Big One Tour in the United Kingdom.
It was scheduled for May 4 and 5.
The decision comes in the wake of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which took around 26 lives.
The Dabangg actor shared the news on Instagram, saying it was only right to "pause during this time of grief."
Statement
'New dates for the shows will be announced shortly'
Khan's Instagram post had the tour's poster with "postponed" stamped across it.
"In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to request the promoters to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows in Manchester and London."
"We sincerely apologize for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly."
Artist cancelations
Other artists also canceled performances
According to the poster, the tour featured celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul, with the Wanted star.
Along with Khan, many other artists have canceled their performances after the attack.
Singers Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have also canceled their concerts in Chennai and Surat, respectively.
They assured ticket holders of a full refund, which will soon show up in the original payment source.