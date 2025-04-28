What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced that he is postponing his much-anticipated Big One Tour in the United Kingdom.

It was scheduled for May 4 and 5.

The decision comes in the wake of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which took around 26 lives.

The Dabangg actor shared the news on Instagram, saying it was only right to "pause during this time of grief."