What's the story

In a major relief to YouTuber and famous podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, the Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered the release of his passport.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh made the decision after the Assam and Maharashtra governments assured that the investigation against Allahbadia was complete.

The top court allowed BeerBiceps to approach the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau with an application in this regard.