Ajith Kumar survives another racing mishap in Belgium
Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar met with yet another accident on Saturday during a practice session at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps race in Belgium.
Renowned for his active participation in racing events, this was yet another close shave for the actor.
The accident happened when Kumar's car went off track, heavily damaging the front portion of the vehicle.
Fortunately, he came out unscathed.
Twitter Post
Here's what happened on the racing track
#AjithKumarRacing #AjithKumar
Ajith Sir Racing Car Accident: pic.twitter.com/GOn0GADCcw
Past incidents
Kumar's history of racing-related accidents
However, this isn't the first time Kumar has faced an accident related to racing.
On February 23, 2025, he was involved in a serious accident at a racing event in Spain.
While practising for the Dubai Grand Prix, his car hit a wall near the track.
Before that, on February 10, he was involved in a minor accident during a race in Portugal.
Career update
Meanwhile, Kumar's cinematic journey continues to thrive
Despite the recent accidents, Kumar continues to enjoy a successful career in the film industry.
His latest release, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is currently running successfully.
Before that, he was seen in Vidaamuyarchi, released in February and directed by Magizh Thirumeni.
It's streaming on Netflix.