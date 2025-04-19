Kolkata: Srijit Mukherji hospitalized due to breathing issues, chest pain
What's the story
National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji (47) was hospitalized in Kolkata on Saturday after he complained of breathing distress and mild chest pain, reported The Telegraph.
He was admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata around 12:30am, and initial tests were conducted overnight.
His condition is currently stable.
Film success
Mukherji recently directed 'Killbill Society'
Mukherji's health scare comes just days after his latest release, Killbill Society, is having a successful run at the box office.
The romantic satire, which released on April 10, stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee in lead roles.
Due to his hospitalization, Mukherji has had to cancel his scheduled visits to theaters over the weekend to meet and greet the audience.
Upcoming project
'Lawho Gouranger Naam Re' to start filming in June
Mukherji's next film, Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, is expected to begin shooting in June.
The period drama will see Dibyajyoti Dutta playing Shree Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, while Subhashree Ganguly is set to portray the iconic Nati Binodini.
Indraneil Sengupta and Ishaa Saha are also expected to play pivotal roles.
Mukherji is also known for helming the Hindi films Begum Jaan and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga.