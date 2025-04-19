What's the story

Director Gopichand Malineni has broken his silence about the controversy surrounding his debut Bollywood project, Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

The film, which was released on April 10, had garnered backlash over a scene where Hooda and his gang threaten people in a church.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Malineni clarified that the "Censor Board didn't mention anything for the trailer cut," but later asked them to "blur the background in the film print."