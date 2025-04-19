Naga Chaitanya to headline Deva Katta's upcoming web series
What's the story
After the success of Amazon Prime Video's Dhootha, Naga Chaitanya will be heading a new web series by noted director Deva Katta (Prasthanam, Republic).
Katta announced the project on social media, revealing the series, titled, Mayasabha will have a 400-minute runtime.
Season 1 is set to start streaming in the 2025's last quarter.
This is Chaitanya's latest foray into a web series.
Series details
'Mayasabha' is nearing completion
While details about Mayasabha are still few and far between, OTTPlay reports that it is a gripping political crime drama.
The shooting is almost wrapped, and an official announcement from the makers is due.
The streaming platform has yet to be revealed, but previous reports suggest that it may stream on SonyLIV.
Katta is known for his riveting dramas, and fans can expect the same in Mayasabha.
Career update
Chaitanya's current projects and future plans
Chaitanya is busy shooting for a new film with director Karthik Varma Dandu.
After this project, he will return to Mayasabha to finalize the web series.
He will also reportedly star in the second season of Dhootha.
Meanwhile, Katta has been working with SS Rajamouli for his next project with Mahesh Babu and has a couple of other projects lined-up.