What's the story

After the success of Amazon Prime Video's Dhootha, Naga Chaitanya will be heading a new web series by noted director Deva Katta (Prasthanam, Republic).

Katta announced the project on social media, revealing the series, titled, Mayasabha will have a 400-minute runtime.

Season 1 is set to start streaming in the 2025's last quarter.

This is Chaitanya's latest foray into a web series.