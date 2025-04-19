Tamannaah joins John Abraham in Rohit Shetty's next: Report
What's the story
Tamannaah Bhatia will star opposite John Abraham in Rohit Shetty's upcoming biographical action film, PeepingMoon reported.
The yet-untitled project will see Abraham as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, with Bhatia playing Preeti Maria, his wife.
"Preeti has been a constant pillar of strength for Rakesh... Her role is integral to his narrative, and Tamannaah is thrilled and honored to bring this character to life," a source close to the development told the portal.
Previous work
Bhatia and Abraham's second collaboration
This film is Bhatia and Abraham's second collaboration, after her cameo as his wife in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa last year.
Based on Maria's autobiography, Let Me Say It Now, the project marks the first real-life story for Shetty, best known for his popular Cop Universe films.
The film will show Maria's incredible 36-year-long career as an officer dealing with high-profile criminals.
Production details
Filming locations and release plans
The film's production kicked off recently in Mumbai, and the makers plan to shoot at 40 different locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dongri, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
They hope to wrap up production by August, with a theatrical release slated for early next year, added the report.
An official announcement about the film is expected next week.