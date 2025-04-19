What's the story

Tamannaah Bhatia will star opposite John Abraham in Rohit Shetty's upcoming biographical action film, PeepingMoon reported.

The yet-untitled project will see Abraham as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, with Bhatia playing Preeti Maria, his wife.

"Preeti has been a constant pillar of strength for Rakesh... Her role is integral to his narrative, and Tamannaah is thrilled and honored to bring this character to life," a source close to the development told the portal.