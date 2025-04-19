'HP' series: John Lithgow responds to backlash over playing Dumbledore
What's the story
Renowned actor John Lithgow, known for his performances in The Crown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, has been roped in to play Albus Dumbledore in the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series.
However, despite his impressive filmography, some fans of the franchise are disappointed over his selection.
Lithgow has now reacted to the backlash.
Commitment
'I'll do my best'
Speaking on BBC's The One Show, Lithgow said, "I will be following the great Michael Gambon. I'm not an Englishman, although I've played one on TV."
"I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on The Crown and did just fine."
"But yes, I mean, it's an enormous thrill. But I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But, I will do my best."
Role perspective
Earlier, Lithgow downplayed the challenges of playing Dumbledore
Back in March, Lithgow weighed in on the Dumbledore role, saying it wouldn't be too taxing.
"You know, Dumbledore is -- he's kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally."
"And I think that -- I don't think it's gonna be that hard a job, and, we'll just go back and forth," People quoted him as saying.
Casting details
Lithgow joins an ensemble cast in 'Harry Potter' series
The upcoming series recently confirmed a few cast members.
These include Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.
The character of Dumbledore was first played by Richard Harris in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets.
After Harris's death in 2002, Gambon took the role and went on to become widely popular.