Summarize Simplifying... In short Telangana minister Surekha is facing legal action for her controversial remarks linking the divorce of actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya to the influence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Surekha claimed KTR's involvement led to many actresses leaving the film industry, sparking backlash from prominent actors and resulting in defamation notices from both Akkineni and KTR.

The case, seeking ₹100 crore in damages, will resume on October 23.

Surekha has been asked to respond by October 23

Telangana minister gets court notice over Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce remarks

By Chanshimla Varah 06:13 pm Oct 10, 202406:13 pm

What's the story A Hyderabad court has served a notice to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, asking her to explain her remarks on the divorce of South Indian actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The court has asked Surekha to respond by October 23. The action comes after a criminal defamation case was filed against Surekha by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya's father, under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Case progression

Defamation case details and witness testimonies

Akkineni has alleged that Surekha made defamatory statements with the intention of tarnishing the Akkineni family's public image. His complaint is of both criminal and civil defamation, and he has sought ₹100 crore in damages for the alleged harm. The Nampally Special Magistrate Court adjourned the next hearing to October 23, after two witnesses—Venkateswara and Akkineni's niece Supriya—testified.

Controversy unfolds

Surekha's controversial remarks and subsequent backlash

Surekha had alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had sought inappropriate favors from the Akkineni family before their N-Convention Centre was demolished. She had linked KTR to Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce, claiming that "many heroines have left the film industry quickly due to KTR's influence on their lives." These comments were met with strong criticism from prominent Telugu actors like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Nani who labeled them as "derogatory."

Legal action

Legal notices and public criticism follow Surekha's remarks

Apart from Akkineni, KTR also issued a legal notice to Surekha and advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to send her to a mental health or rehabilitation center. After facing the ire of the masses, Surekha retracted her statements. "My intention was only to point out how a leader is belittling toward woman but not to hurt your sentiments, Samantha," she wrote on X.