What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has sent a notice to the central government and several Over-The-Top (OTT) and social media platforms over the streaming of obscene content.

The move on Monday came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to prohibit streaming of pornographic content on these platforms.

The notice was aimed at popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Ullu, ALTBalaji, and social media giants like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.