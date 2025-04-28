SC issues notice to Centre, Netflix, X over explicit content
The Supreme Court of India has sent a notice to the central government and several Over-The-Top (OTT) and social media platforms over the streaming of obscene content.
The move on Monday came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to prohibit streaming of pornographic content on these platforms.
The notice was aimed at popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Ullu, ALTBalaji, and social media giants like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
SC bench urged Centre to act on the issue
The bench, which included Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Christ, recognized the importance of the petition's issue.
Justice Gavai stressed the issue resides in either the executive or the legislature's domain.
"As it is, there are allegations that we are encroaching upon the legislature and executive power," he said.
The bench urged Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, to act on the issue.
Government's response to the matter
Solicitor General Mehta also told the court that some regulations are already in place to address this, and further measures are being considered.
The PIL was filed by five petitioners who are seeking the creation of a National Content Control Authority. This proposed body would prohibit sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.
To recall, the top court had highlighted the need for regulating online content while hearing Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent case.