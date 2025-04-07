What's the story

The acclaimed Tollywood courtroom drama, Court: State Vs A Nobody, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix.

The film, directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh and starring Priyadarshi in the lead, has been confirmed for streaming starting April 11.

The movie, which also stars Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, and Sivaji in key roles, has been a major box office success, grossing around ₹57 crore, per 123Telugu.