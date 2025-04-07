Nani-backed 'Court' arrives on Netflix on this date
What's the story
The acclaimed Tollywood courtroom drama, Court: State Vs A Nobody, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix.
The film, directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh and starring Priyadarshi in the lead, has been confirmed for streaming starting April 11.
The movie, which also stars Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, and Sivaji in key roles, has been a major box office success, grossing around ₹57 crore, per 123Telugu.
Production details
Nani's 'Court' marks a significant milestone in his film career
Nani presented the successful film under his banner, with Prashanti Tipirneni as the producer.
The movie has an ensemble cast of Harsha Vardhan and Rohini Molleti, among others.
The film's well-received background score and soundtrack were composed by Vijay Bulganin.
Confidence
Nani's immense confidence in 'Court's narrative
At a pre-release event, Nani confidently said, "Over the years, I have never asked my audience to watch any of my films. But this time, I am requesting you all to watch Court."
"I could not be more confident than this. I have spent ten times more on HIT 3, but Court is an experience I do not want you to miss."
Nani's next, HIT 3, releases on May 1.