John Cena's 'Peacemaker' Season 2 to release on this date
What's the story
The highly anticipated second season of Peacemaker is set to premiere on Max on August 21, 2025.
The news was shared by James Gunn on social media.
He expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, writing, "Counting the days until Peace on Earth."
"I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it's one of my favorite things ever."
Twitter Post
Here's Gunn's post
Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @StreamOnMax August 21. pic.twitter.com/df3yOcCsdn— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2025
Cast details
Returning and new cast members for 'Peacemaker' Season 2
The upcoming season will see the return of familiar faces, such as John Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, among others.
New additions to the cast include Sol Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux and Tim Meadows as Langston Gleury.
This ensemble promises an exciting mix of characters for fans.
In India, the show is available on JioHotstar.
Schedule
'Peacemaker' Season 2 to follow 'Superman' release
Peacemaker Season 2 will come out after Superman's theatrical release on July 11, 2025, the next chapter in the new DC Universe.
It is directed by Gunn and stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.
Fans are in for an action-packed summer with these two blockbuster releases.