'The Handmaid's Tale' S06: Cast, plot, and release date
What's the story
The dystopian drama series The Handmaid's Tale is set to end its journey with the sixth and final season.
The show, which first aired in 2017, has been a staple on Amazon Prime Video and is among the streamer's biggest shows.
The first three episodes of the final season will premiere on April 8, with weekly episodes thereafter.
Here's everything you need to know.
Plot overview
'The Handmaid's Tale' explores a dystopian future
The Handmaid's Tale, inspired by Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking 1985 novel, is set in a dystopian future after a Second American Civil War.
Here, fertile women are enslaved for childbearing by a totalitarian society.
The show depicts a reality where women are denied rights to their own property, have careers or money, and are not allowed to read and write, among other restrictions.
The show has produced 56 episodes so far.
Cast details
Elisabeth Moss leads the cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, who is enslaved as a handmaid.
Other prominent actors include Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Max Minghella, Sam Jaeger, Josh Charles, Samira Wiley, and Amanda Brugel.
In the final season, Osborne is once again pulled into the fight against Gilead, the dystopian regime in the series.
Season continuity
Season 6 picks up where Season 5 left off
The sixth season picks up the story of June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) on a refugee train toward Alaska or Hawaii.
The series, produced by MGM Television, is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears.
Per Chang, "It's a wish fulfillment season; it's a season where we just want to be really rewarding and really satisfying."