Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' collects ₹2.19cr in advance ticket sales
What's the story
The much-anticipated Ajay Devgn thriller, Raid 2, has made a stellar start with its advance sales.
The film has grossed ₹1.02 crore in advance ticket sales for its first day, according to Sacnilk.
This includes over 32,000 tickets across 4,069 shows nationwide.
However, with block seats, the gross rises to an impressive ₹2.19 crore, giving Raid 2 a massive headstart before its release day (Thursday).
Devgn's comeback
'Raid 2' crucial for Devgn's box office comeback
The film's success is especially crucial for Devgn, whose recent outings have failed to deliver the goods at the box office.
His last release, Singham Again, despite being from a successful franchise, managed to earn only moderately. Other recent projects like Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Maidaan also fell short of creating an impact.
Raid 2, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid.
Film's themes
'Raid 2' sequel continues tax raids and corruption themes
Raid 2 continues the saga of fierce tax raids and anti-corruption crackdowns that struck a chord with the audience in the first part. However, in the sequel, Devgn's character goes up against Riteish Deshmukh.
Vaani Kapoor has replaced Illeana D'Cruz in the sequel.
Trade analysts believe Raid 2 can revive Devgn's box office fortunes, especially looking at the tremendous interest in early advance booking numbers.
Release anticipation
'Raid 2' expected to build momentum closer to release
The early advance booking numbers for Raid 2 show a good interest, especially in mass belts and urban centers. These regions were instrumental in the success of the first film.
The deadly combination of thriller and Devgn's screen presence still pulls audiences to a strong, content-driven entertainer.
Devgn and Raid 2 producers Panorama Studios would hope that this momentum continues, given multiple films are getting released this week, including biggies like Retro, The Bhootnii, and HIT: 3.