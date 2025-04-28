What's the story

The much-anticipated Ajay Devgn thriller, Raid 2, has made a stellar start with its advance sales.

The film has grossed ₹1.02 crore in advance ticket sales for its first day, according to Sacnilk.

This includes over 32,000 tickets across 4,069 shows nationwide.

However, with block seats, the gross rises to an impressive ₹2.19 crore, giving Raid 2 a massive headstart before its release day (Thursday).