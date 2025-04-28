What's the story

Controversial YouTuber and influencer Elvish Yadav has moved the Allahabad High Court with a plea to challenge the chargesheet and summons issued against him.

Approaching the court on Monday, the petition is about the alleged misuse of snakes and snake venom for YouTube videos.

The charges also include organizing rave parties and making individuals consume snake venom and other intoxicating substances, reported Live Law.

This probe aside, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also booked Yadav on money laundering charges.