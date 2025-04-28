Elvish Yadav moves HC to dismiss snake venom chargesheet
What's the story
Controversial YouTuber and influencer Elvish Yadav has moved the Allahabad High Court with a plea to challenge the chargesheet and summons issued against him.
Approaching the court on Monday, the petition is about the alleged misuse of snakes and snake venom for YouTube videos.
The charges also include organizing rave parties and making individuals consume snake venom and other intoxicating substances, reported Live Law.
This probe aside, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also booked Yadav on money laundering charges.
Legal defense
Informant not competent to file FIR: Yadav's team
Yadav's legal counsel, Advocates Nipun Singh and Naman Agarwal, challenged the chargesheet, stating the informant was not competent to file an FIR under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. An official from People for Animals (PFA) had lodged the FIR.
They argued that no snakes, narcotics, or psychotropic substances were recovered from Yadav.
Additionally, they argued that no causal link has been established between Yadav and the other co-accused in the case.
Allegations
'Police attempted to sensitize the matter' because of Yadav's identity
The plea also added that the informant, despite not being an Animal Welfare Officer, lodged the FIR while posing as one.
It added, "It is a well-known fact that the Applicant (Yadav) is an influencer and appears in multiple reality shows on television and inevitably the applicant's involvement in the instant F.I.R. garnered much media attention...the police officials also attempted to further sensitize the matter by invoking Sections 27 and 27A NDPS Act immediately after arresting the Applicant."
Charges
Chargesheet was filed under multiple sections of law
A chargesheet was filed against Yadav by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police under multiple sections of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
These include Sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50, and 51 of the WPA and Sections 284, 289, and 120B of the IPC.
Further, Sections 8, 22, 29, 30, and 32 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are invoked.
Yadav was arrested and released on bail in this case last year.