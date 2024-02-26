The verdict was announced by a single-judge bench

'Puja to continue': Allahabad HC dismisses Gyanvapi Mosque prayer plea

What's the story The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to put a stay on the Varanasi district court's decision to allow Hindu prayers in the cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The appeal was filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee after the Hindu side conducted a puja in the mosque's southern cellar—"Vyas Ka Tehkhana"—earlier this month. To recall, the high court reserved its order on the plea on February 15.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Right-wing Hindu outfits assert that several mosques, including the Gyanvapi Mosque, were built by Muslim invaders by demolishing Hindu temples. After its formation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fomented the matter during the 1980s and 1990s, highlighting it as a reclamation project for Hindus. However, some Hindu priests allegedly rejected those claims by right-wing organizations—especially over the Gyanvapi dispute—blaming them for inciting communal tensions.

HC ruling

Single-judge bench delivered verdict

"After going through the entire records of the case...the court did not find any ground to interfere in the judgment," a bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal said. On January 31, a Varanasi court instructed the receiver to arrange for the Hindu side to perform puja, with a pujari nominated by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. The decision prompted the mosque committee to file an appeal with the Allahabad High Court on February 2.

Petitioner claims

Ownership dispute over cellar in district court

The mosque complex has four "tehkhanas" in the basement, and the Vyas family claims possession of one of them. Somnath Vyas, a member of the family, prayed in the cellar before its sealing in 1993, as per Shailendra Pathak's petition. Pathak, a family member, argued in the district court that their hereditary priest status entitles them to access and worship within the structure.

Muslim side's statement

Basement in possession of mosque committee: Muslim side lawyer

The Anjuman Itezamia Masajid Committee's counsel, Akhlaque Ahmad, has, however, refuted the claims that the Vyas family had ownership of the cellar. He said, "The Vyas family never performed puja in the basement. No idol was there in the cellar. It is wrong to say that the people of Vyas family were in possession." "The basement is in the possession of the...masjid committee," he added.