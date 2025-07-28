Indians with best Test innings figures at The Oval 

Across eras, Indian bowlers have delivered some memorable and riveting performances on England soil. Dominating the English batters, who toil in county cricket, requires special skills. Notably, The Oval is one such ground where India have prevailed with the ball time and again. On this note, have a look at the best Test innings figures for India at this venue.

#1 Bhagwath Chandrasekhar: 6/38 vs England, 1971 India claimed their first of the two Test wins at The Oval in 1971, under Ajit Wadekar. Former wrist-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar played a crucial role for India, who faced a 71-run deficit after the first innings. The hosts were bowled out for 101, with Chandrasekhar taking a historic six-fer. He took 6/38 in 18.1 overs. India later chased down 173 to seal the victory.

#2 Surendra Nath: 5/75 vs England, 1959 England handed India an innings defeat in the 1959 Oval Test. The Datta Gaekwad-led India were bowled out for 140 in the first innings. England responded strongly with a 361-run total. However, medium-pacer Surendra Nath stood for India with a fifer. He tok 5/75, bowling as many as 51.3 overs. The visitors were later bowled out for 194.