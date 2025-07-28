Indians with best Test innings figures at The Oval
Across eras, Indian bowlers have delivered some memorable and riveting performances on England soil. Dominating the English batters, who toil in county cricket, requires special skills. Notably, The Oval is one such ground where India have prevailed with the ball time and again. On this note, have a look at the best Test innings figures for India at this venue.
#1
Bhagwath Chandrasekhar: 6/38 vs England, 1971
India claimed their first of the two Test wins at The Oval in 1971, under Ajit Wadekar. Former wrist-spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar played a crucial role for India, who faced a 71-run deficit after the first innings. The hosts were bowled out for 101, with Chandrasekhar taking a historic six-fer. He took 6/38 in 18.1 overs. India later chased down 173 to seal the victory.
#2
Surendra Nath: 5/75 vs England, 1959
England handed India an innings defeat in the 1959 Oval Test. The Datta Gaekwad-led India were bowled out for 140 in the first innings. England responded strongly with a 361-run total. However, medium-pacer Surendra Nath stood for India with a fifer. He tok 5/75, bowling as many as 51.3 overs. The visitors were later bowled out for 194.
#3
Harbhajan Singh: 5/115 vs England, 2002
Former spinner Harbhajan Singh made a mark in the 2002 Oval Test against England. Batting first, England racked up 515, riding on Michael Vaughan's 195. While the rest of Indian bowlers toiled, Harbhajan took five wickets for 115 in 38.4 overs. Later on, a 217-run knock off 468 balls from Rahul Dravid helped India compile 508. The match was eventually drawn.