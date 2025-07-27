Cameron Green, Josh Inglis shine against WI: Key stats
What's the story
Australia sealed the five-match T20I series against West Indies with a victory in the fourth match at Warner Park, Basseterre. The Australian team chased down a target of 206 runs in the final over, thanks to Cameron Green's unbeaten half-century. Josh Inglis also slammed a 30-ball 51. This marked Australia's fourth successive win in the series. Here are the key stats.
Inglis
Inglis, Maxwell pair up for Australia
Australia lost Mitchell Marsh in the first over, but a 66-run stand between Maxwell and Inglis drove Australia. The chase was set up by the duo, with Inglis scoring a quickfire 51 off 30 balls (10 fours and 1 six). It was his second half-century of the series. The Aussie has now raced to 868 T20I runs with a strike rate of 164.70.
Green
Green's unbeaten 55 powers Australia
Despite a middle-order collapse, Green's unbeaten 55 off 35 balls steered Australia to victory. He held his nerve and guided his team home with three wickets in hand. Notably, Green raced to his third half-century in the ongoing series. His scores read 55*, 11, 56*, and 51. Overall, Green completed his sixth T20I fifty. In 17 T20Is, he owns 436 runs (SR: 156.27).
Numbers
Key numbers for Inglis, Green
In 13 away T20Is, Green has a batting average of 52.12. He owns 417 runs with a strike rate of 159.77 overseas. As per ESPNcricinfo, the star all-rounder has a strike rate of 155.37 against West Indies in the format. Overall, he has raced to 1,249 runs in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, Inglis has been striking at 185.58 against WI. He owns 3,810 T20 runs.