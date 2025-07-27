Cameron Green, Josh Inglis shine against WI: Key stats

Australia sealed the five-match T20I series against West Indies with a victory in the fourth match at Warner Park, Basseterre. The Australian team chased down a target of 206 runs in the final over, thanks to Cameron Green 's unbeaten half-century. Josh Inglis also slammed a 30-ball 51. This marked Australia's fourth successive win in the series. Here are the key stats.

Inglis Inglis, Maxwell pair up for Australia Australia lost Mitchell Marsh in the first over, but a 66-run stand between Maxwell and Inglis drove Australia. The chase was set up by the duo, with Inglis scoring a quickfire 51 off 30 balls (10 fours and 1 six). It was his second half-century of the series. The Aussie has now raced to 868 T20I runs with a strike rate of 164.70.

Green Green's unbeaten 55 powers Australia Despite a middle-order collapse, Green's unbeaten 55 off 35 balls steered Australia to victory. He held his nerve and guided his team home with three wickets in hand. Notably, Green raced to his third half-century in the ongoing series. His scores read 55*, 11, 56*, and 51. Overall, Green completed his sixth T20I fifty. In 17 T20Is, he owns 436 runs (SR: 156.27).