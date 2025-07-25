WPL 2026: UP Warriorz appoint Abhishek Nayar as head coach

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the head coach of UP Warriorz for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) . The decision comes after a mutual parting with Jon Lewis, who had led the team for three seasons. Nayar's extensive coaching experience and his successful track record make him an ideal fit for this new role.

Coaching career Nayar's coaching journey A stalwart of Mumbai's first-class cricket, Nayar played three ODIs for India before retiring in 2019. He then transitioned into coaching, serving as the lead coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders academy in 2018. He later joined KKR's support staff as an assistant coach and was also the head coach of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in CPL 2022.

IPL success Assistant coach to mentor Gautam Gambhir During his time with KKR, Nayar formed a strong bond with mentor Gautam Gambhir. Their collaboration was instrumental in the franchise winning its third IPL title in 2024. When Gambhir was appointed head coach of the Indian team that same year, Nayar was named as his assistant coach but had to leave less than a year into the job.

Coaching return Appointment of Nayar as UPW coach Nayar returned as KKR's assistant coach for IPL 2025 after being part of their backroom staff from 2018-2024. His appointment at UP Warriorz was welcomed by Kshemal Waingankar, COO and director of cricket UPW. Waingankar said bringing Nayar on board felt like a "natural and exciting step forward." He also emphasized Nayar's extensive experience in shaping players and winning cultures in Indian cricket.