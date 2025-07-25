Uorfi Javed shows her face 'without fillers or swelling'; see

Television actor and social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently got her lip fillers dissolved after having them for a long time. The process caused her face to swell, leading to online trolling. However, the actor took it all in stride and humorously responded to the negativity on Instagram. She shared a video of herself post-recovery, writing, "All the trolling and the memes, honestly, I had a good laugh!"

Swelling aftermath 'Not used to seeing my face...' In her post, Javed revealed, "Here you go, this is my face without the fillers or swelling now, not used to seeing my face or lips like that." Earlier, she had shared her experience of getting the fillers dissolved, saying it was painful and caused immediate swelling on her lips and face. Despite the discomfort and trolling, she remained positive throughout the process.

Doctor's advice 'Dissolving is painful...' Javed emphasized the importance of choosing a good doctor for fillers. She said, "Dissolving is painful. Also, it's very, very important you go to a good doctor for fillers; all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing." She also revealed that she plans to get fillers again, but more subtly this time.