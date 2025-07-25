5 times Rian Johnson mastered the mystery genre

Rian Johnson has made a place for himself in the film industry with his own style of storytelling, especially in the whodunit space. His movies are mostly a combination of mysteries and surprises, leaving the audience guessing what's next. Today, we take a look at five exceptional whodunit movies by Johnson and their interesting stories and styles that have won over the world.

High school noir 'Brick': A high school mystery Brick is a neo-noir mystery in a high school setting. Released in 2005, this was Johnson's directorial debut. The film revolves around a teenage loner who delves deep into the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend. Featuring sharp dialogue and an intricate plot, Brick pays tribute to classic noir films while putting a fresh spin on the genre.

Con artist tale 'The Brothers Bloom': Con artists and intrigue In 2008's The Brothers Bloom, Johnson dives into the world of con artists through two brothers plotting one last elaborate scam. The film's a mix of comedy and drama, with a gripping mystery at its heart. Its clever narrative structure keeps you guessing about who is conning whom till the very end.

Sci-fi twist 'Looper': Time travel meets mystery While primarily known as a science fiction thriller, Looper (2012) also features strong elements of mystery and suspense. The plot revolves around time travel and assassins who are tasked with eliminating targets sent from the future. Johnson's ability to weave complex timelines into an engaging narrative showcases his skill at crafting intricate mysteries within unconventional settings.

Galactic mystery 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': A galactic whodunit? Though not a conventional whodunit, Johnson's 2017 installment of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is steeped in mystery that amazes fans of the genre and others alike. A part of this iconic franchise's continuation, the eighth installment eight has shocking plot twists and character-driven mysteries that defy audience expectations, while building upon the established lore.