Trump tariffs cost Volkswagen $1.5B in first half of 2025

Volkswagen , the German automotive giant, has reported a massive financial blow due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump . The company revealed that these tariffs cost it €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in the first half of this year. The impact was felt across its financials with net profit plummeting by 38.5% year-on-year (YoY) during this period to €4.48 billion ($5.26 billion).

Forecast adjustment Profit margin forecast revised for the year Along with the financial hit, Volkswagen has also revised its profit margin forecast for the year. The company now expects a profit margin of 4% to 5%, down from its earlier estimate of 5.5% to 6.5%. This revision comes in light of "political uncertainty and increased barriers to trade" that could impact its performance for the rest of the year.

Sales decline North American sales volume down by 16% Volkswagen also witnessed a 16% drop in its North American sales volume, mainly due to the tariffs. In response to these challenges, the company is looking at cost-saving measures such as cutting jobs. Last December, it reached an unprecedented agreement with unions to cut 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 as part of plans to save €15 billion ($17.5 billion) annually.