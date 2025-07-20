'Hamas-run hospital...': US politician slams BBC for Israel-Gaza coverage
What's the story
Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic politician, has slammed the BBC for its language in reporting on the Israel-Gaza conflict. He asked why the broadcaster uses terms like "Iran-backed Houthis" and "Hamas-run hospital," but doesn't use phrases such as "US-backed Israel Defense Forces (IDF)" or refer to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an "indicted-war-criminal." Mamdani has been a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, calling them "genocide." He supports Israel's right to exist but condemns civilian violence on all sides.
Twitter Post
Mamdani's post on X
Why does the BBC always include context like "Iran-backed Houthis" and "Hamas-run hospital" but never— Zohran Mamdani (@zohranmamdani) July 19, 2025
"US-backed IDF" or "indicted-war-criminal Benjamin Netanyahu"?
Antisemitism pledge
Candidate's views draw criticism from Trump
Mamdani has promised to fight antisemitism and plans to increase funding for anti-hate crime programs by 800%. He was cross-endorsed by city comptroller Brad Lander on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The candidate's views have drawn criticism from some quarters, including US President Donald Trump, who called him a "Communist lunatic" on his platform, Truth Social.
Progressive support
Supports severing city ties with companies working in Israeli settlements
Mamdani's views have resonated with younger, progressive voters who oppose the idea that anti-Israel sentiment is antisemitic, according to NDTV. He has also suggested severing city ties with companies working in Israeli settlements. Despite being a critic of Israel, he supports its right to exist and condemns violence against civilians from all sides.