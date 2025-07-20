Mamdani criticized BBC's choice of words

'Hamas-run hospital...': US politician slams BBC for Israel-Gaza coverage

By Snehil Singh 09:49 am Jul 20, 2025

What's the story

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic politician, has slammed the BBC for its language in reporting on the Israel-Gaza conflict. He asked why the broadcaster uses terms like "Iran-backed Houthis" and "Hamas-run hospital," but doesn't use phrases such as "US-backed Israel Defense Forces (IDF)" or refer to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an "indicted-war-criminal." Mamdani has been a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, calling them "genocide." He supports Israel's right to exist but condemns civilian violence on all sides.