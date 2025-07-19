US NTSB chair slams media reports on Air India crash

The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy has slammed recent media reports on the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash as "premature and speculative." The crash occurred on June 12, killing 241 people onboard and another 19 on the ground. Homendy emphasized that investigations of this magnitude require time and support for India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the probe.

Investigation progress Confusion in cockpit just before crash A preliminary report by the AAIB revealed confusion in the cockpit just before the crash. Both engine fuel cut-off switches were found in the "cutoff" position after takeoff, starving engines of fuel. Cockpit voice recordings showed one pilot asking why the fuel was cut off, to which another pilot replied he hadn't done so.

Safety measures India's civil aviation authority orders inspections of fuel switches In light of the preliminary report, India's civil aviation authority has ordered inspections of fuel switches on Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft in India. The aim is to check if equipment failure caused the crash. So far, investigators haven't found any mechanical or design issues with the Boeing plane or GE Aerospace engines involved in this incident.